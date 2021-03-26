Fast-growing Framebridge opens store in Virginia’s Mosaic District

D.C.-based custom framing company Framebridge, which started as a direct-to-consumer online retailer, has opened its sixth brick-and-mortar store in the Mosaic District in Fairfax Virginia. It's the company's first store in Virginia.

D.C.-based custom framing company Framebridge, which started as a direct-to-consumer online retailer, has opened its sixth brick-and-mortar store in the Mosaic District in Fairfax, Virginia. It’s the company’s first store in Virginia.

Two more new physical stores are also opening soon, at D.C.’s Union Market, tentatively in April, and Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood in May.

Framebridge was founded by Susan Tynan in 2014 after her experiences with what she felt was the overpriced, overcomplicated custom framing business.

Tynan opened her first physical retail store on 14th Street in 2019. That same year, a second store opened in Bethesda, Maryland. Framebridge has since expanded outside of the D.C. area with stores in New York City’s Brooklyn and two stores in Atlanta.

Framebridge was a pioneer in custom framing of digitally uploaded or mailed-in art, and it emphasizes upfront pricing and free design consultation.

Framebridge was acquired in 2020 by Arlington-based, publicly traded Graham Holdings, whose other companies include Clyde’s Restaurant Group, Kaplan Education and news site Slate.