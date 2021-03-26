CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Fast-growing Framebridge opens store…

Fast-growing Framebridge opens store in Virginia’s Mosaic District

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 26, 2021, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Framebridge was a pioneer in custom framing of digitally uploaded or mailed-in art, and it emphasizes upfront pricing and free design consultation. (Courtesy Framebridge)

D.C.-based custom framing company Framebridge, which started as a direct-to-consumer online retailer, has opened its sixth brick-and-mortar store in the Mosaic District in Fairfax, Virginia. It’s the company’s first store in Virginia.

Two more new physical stores are also opening soon, at D.C.’s Union Market, tentatively in April, and Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood in May.

Framebridge was founded by Susan Tynan in 2014 after her experiences with what she felt was the overpriced, overcomplicated custom framing business.

Tynan opened her first physical retail store on 14th Street in 2019. That same year, a second store opened in Bethesda, Maryland. Framebridge has since expanded outside of the D.C. area with stores in New York City’s Brooklyn and two stores in Atlanta.

Framebridge was a pioneer in custom framing of digitally uploaded or mailed-in art, and it emphasizes upfront pricing and free design consultation.

Framebridge was acquired in 2020 by Arlington-based, publicly traded Graham Holdings, whose other companies include Clyde’s Restaurant Group, Kaplan Education and news site Slate.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up