Long-planned Shaw condos move forward

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 30, 2021, 8:48 AM

Condo building in Shaw at 8th and O Streets, Northwest. (Courtesy Shalom Baranes Associates)

Roadside Development and Dantes Partners are moving forward with a long-planned condo project at 8th and O Streets Northwest in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood.

The District chose the pair of developers for the project in 2014, but it was delayed by appeals and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. The developers closed on the purchase of the site from the District last week, after securing financing through Grosvenor Americas.

M&T Bank and EagleBank are the lenders.

The project, at 1336 8th St. NW, will replace a parking lot used by neighboring Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and will include 1,500 square feet for the church’s parish hall. The developers are also providing the church with 25 replacement parking spaces at City Market at O, directly across the street.

The developers additionally partnered on the huge City Market at O project that was completed in 2017 and includes a Giant Food store, a hotel and two apartment buildings, as well as stores and restaurants.

The new condo project will have 79 residential units, including 55 market rate units, five townhomes and 24 affordable units. It’s expected to be completed by late-2022.

The architect is Shalom Baranes Associates. The general contractor is McCollough Design Group. Urban Pace will market the condos for sale.

Roadside is currently leading the redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. City Ridge will be a Wegmans-anchored mixed use development. Its other projects have included Cityline at Tenley and Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.

D.C.-based Dantes Partners specializes in luxury affordable housing, and has delivered more than 2,300 affordable housing units since 2006.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

