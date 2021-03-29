CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 3:50 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 59 cents to $61.56 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose 41 cents to $64.98 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2 a gallon. April heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. April natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $20.10 to $1,712.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 34 cents to $24.77 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.03 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.83 Japanese yen from 109.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.1765 from $1.1790.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

