Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 3:49 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.53 to $61.28 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $1.37 to $64.07 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 1 cent to $1.95 a gallon. April heating rose 3 cents to $1.84 a gallon. April natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $17.80 to $1,715.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 49 cents to $26.39 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.14 a pound.

The dollar rose to 106.97 Japanese yen from 106.75 yen. The euro fell to $1.2066 from $1.2085.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

