Walmart, SunPower fall; Twilio, Cheesecake Factory rise

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 4:29 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or made big moves Thursday:

Sleep Number Corp., up $1.23 to $121.24.

The bed maker reported earnings for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Cheesecake Factory Inc., up $3.87 to $51.20.

Despite missing analysts’ forecasts in its latest quarter, the company reported encouraging trends in its take-out business.

Twilio Inc., up $31.84 to $443.49.

The maker of cloud-based communications software reported a 65% surge in revenue in its latest quarter, far more than analysts expected.

SunPower Corp., down $7.28 to $36.33.

The maker of solar panels reported revenue that fell short of Wall Street’s estimates and forecast profits that also were below forecasts.

Stamps.com Inc., down $40.87 to $220.01.

The online seller of mailing and shipping services declined to provide an earnings forecast for this year, citing uncertainty about the pandemic.

Boston Beer Company Inc., down $96.75 to $1,116.87.

The brewer of Samuel Adams beer and other beverages forecast earnings that were below what analysts were expecting.

Albemarle Corp., down $16.01 to $141.46.

The chemical maker forecast full-year earnings that fell well below what analysts were expecting.

Walmart Inc., down $9.54 to $137.66.

The giant retailer lost more than $2 billion and said it would raise wages for more than a quarter of its 1.5 million U.S. workers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

