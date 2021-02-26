CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks ended a bumpy day mostly lower on Wall Street.

Technology stocks recovered slightly following several days of heavy selling, but the Nasdaq still posted its biggest weekly loss since October. On Friday the S&P 500 gave back 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5%. Treasury yields fell after shooting sharply higher over the last few weeks, something that has unsettled financial markets generally.

Investors continued to watch Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.42% from 1.51% a day earlier.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.19 points, or 0.5%, to 3,811.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 469.64 points, or 1.5%, to 30,932.37.

The Nasdaq rose 72.91 points, or 0.6%, to 13,192.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.88 points, or less than 0.1% to 2,201.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 95.56 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 561.95 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 682.12 points, or 4.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 65.64 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 55.08 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 325.89 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 304.06 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 226.20 points, or 11.5%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up