Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 3:51 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 39 cents to $58.36 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 53 cents to $61.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery remained at $1.67 a gallon. March heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.76 a gallon. March natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $3.30 to $1,837.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 18 cents to $27.40 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.72 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.55 Japanese yen from 105.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.2120 from $1.2055.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

