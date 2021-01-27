Harbor Freight Tools opens 5th Northern Virginia location

Harbor Freight Tools, the largest discount tool and equipment retailer, opened its fifth Northern Virginia location in Warrenton.

Harbor Freight Tools, the largest discount tool and equipment retailer, opened its fifth Northern Virginia location in Warrenton.

The new Harbor Freight location is at Kalis Development’s Warrenton Towne Center at 613 Frost Ave., at U.S. Route 211 and U.S. Route 17. The nearly 15,000-square-foot store replaces a former Gold’s Gym.

It opened Jan. 26.

Warrenton Towne Center includes 16 retailers and businesses, including a recently renovated Food Lion grocery store.

Family-owned Harbor Freight, headquartered in Calabasas, California, has more than 1,100 locations and more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. It was founded in 1977. It carries everything from hand tools and generators, to air and power tools, shop equipment and automotive tools.

Its other Northern Virginia locations include Falls Church, Woodbridge, Sterling and Manassas. It also has Maryland stores in Waldorf, Gaithersburg, Laurel, Catonsville, Glen Bernie and Frederick.

Its website says it sells tools and equipment for prices that are up to 80% less than retail, by buying directly from manufacturers.