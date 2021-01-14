INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 4:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 66 cents to $53.57 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 36 cents to $56.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.55 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.62 a gallon. February natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $3.50 to $1,851.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 23 cents to $25.80 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.66 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.79 Japanese yen from 103.89. The euro was unchanged at $1.2155.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Pentagon puts budgeteers in charge of business process reform

Pentagon launches online marketplace to pair small firms with 'trusted' investors

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up