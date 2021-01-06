INAUGURATION NEWS: DC mayor threatened, security upped | Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Bank of America, Cal-Maine rise; Nvidia falls

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 4:25 PM

NEW YORKS (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Bank of America Corp., up $1.89 to $32.15.

Bond yields jumped, improving banks’ ability to charge higher interest rates on loans.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $8.41 to $106.17.

The pharmaceutical distribution company raised its profit forecast for 2021.

Walgreeens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.87 to $43.03.

The drugstore chain is selling its Alliance Healthcare business to AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion.

Change Healthcare Inc., up $5.48 to $23.72.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. is buying the health care technology company.

Macy’s Inc., up $1.12 to $12.51.

The department store operator is planning on closing 45 stores this year, according to media reports.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., up $1.14 to $38.42.

The egg producer reported a surprising fiscal second-quarter profit on strong revenue.

Barrick Gold Corp., up 22 cents to $24.50.

The gold miner slipped as the precious metal’s price fell sharply.

Nvidia Corp., down $31.61 to $504.58.

Chipmakers fell as investors shifted away from winners of the stay-at-home pandemic economy.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

