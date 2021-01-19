INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Business & Finance » Bank of America 4Q…

Bank of America 4Q profit fell 18% but topped Street views

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 7:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. says its fourth-quarter profit fell nearly 18% to $5.47 billion from $6.99 billion a year earlier.

The bank, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said Tuesday that it had earnings of 59 cents per share, down from 74 cents a year ago.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue net of interest expense of $20.1 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.4 billion.

Bank of America shares have increased nearly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has decreased nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was partially generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

NTEU will push agencies for permanent telework arrangements in post-pandemic world

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up