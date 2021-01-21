Arlington’s Bash Boxing hopes to franchise nationally

Arlington, Virginia-based Bash Boxing plans is planning to expand its boxing club concept through franchises, expanding first in the D.C. area, and then nationally.

Bash opened its first boxing club in Rosslyn in 2017. A second location opened in Ballston in 2019. Bash CEO and co-founder Alexandra Trakas’ partners include Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson.

Bash’s high-intensity, 45-minute sessions split workouts between water-filled boxing bags and interval training with free weights, medicine balls and resistance bands. Its clubs include state-of-the-art sound and lighting.

Trakas said the goal is to expand to hundreds of locations in the coming years, although franchising won’t start until 2022, according to a news release.

The announcement did not disclose franchising business plans, buy-in costs or targeted locations for new franchise locations.

“We are finalizing our licensing in the state of Virginia in the coming weeks and will begin the candidate assessment process shortly after,” Trakas told WTOP. “As far as investment cost, I am able to say that we will fall squarely within the range of where most boutique fitness concepts do.”

Virginia currently limits the capacity of indoor workout classes, but Bash has weathered those restrictions at its clubs. Its locations closed down for three months in early 2020, reopened at 30% capacity and then 50% capacity. Trakas said the clubs were profitable again 2 1/2 months after reopening.

Restrictions that were tightened again in mid-December have limited its clubs to nine members and one coach per class, in studios designed for as many as 44 participants. Trakas said the clubs are compensating for that by increasing the number of classes and increasing access to virtual classes.

The initial Bash is at 1550 Wilson Blvd., in space previously occupied by Cafe Asia. The Ballston location is at 700 N. Randolph St. in Ballston Quarter.