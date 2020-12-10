New unemployment filings jump in DC, Maryland and Virginia

New claims for unemployment benefits in the District and Maryland reversed course last week and rose, and initial unemployment claims in Virginia more than doubled from the previous week.

Nationwide, the Labor Department reports 853,000 new unemployment claims in the week ending Dec. 5, 137,000 more than the previous week. The number of Americans currently receiving standard unemployment benefits rose by 230,000 to 5.8 million.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits, not adjusted for seasonal influences, totaled 947,504.

New filings for unemployment benefits in Virginia rose by nearly 15,000 last week, after falling the previous week for the first time since late-August.

Here are the initial claims for unemployment benefits, unadjusted, in D.C., Maryland and Virginia in the week ending Dec. 5:

District of Columbia:

Week ending Dec. 5: 1,511

Week ending Nov. 28: 1,110

Maryland:

Week ending Dec. 5: 10,259

Week ending Nov. 28: 9,289

Virginia:

Week ending Dec. 5: 23,221

Week ending Nov. 28: 8,606

The Department of Labor posts initial jobless claims by state online.