MedStar doubles urgent care with Righttime acquisition

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 1, 2020, 2:05 PM

Righttime has been operating urgent care centers in Maryland for more than 30 years. (Courtesy Righttime)

Columbia, Maryland-based MedStar Health has acquired urgent care provider Righttime Medical Care for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition adds 19 urgent care centers to MedStar’s existing 14 urgent care centers across the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metro areas.

It includes the HeadFirst clinics for sports injury and concussion care, and 300 employees.

Crofton-based Righttime has been operating urgent care centers in Maryland for more than 30 years.

“This agreement allows us to more than double the size of our current urgent care network and greatly increase access to quality providers and services,” said Bob Gilbert, president of MedStar Ambulatory Services.

Though the acquisition has closed, full integration of Righttime urgent care centers into the MedStar network will take 12 months, MedStar said.

