How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks managed small gains on Wall Street Wednesday following a mixed set of reports on the economy.

Banks and communication services companies led the gains, which helped the S&P 500 break a three-day losing streak. Weakness in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq slightly lower.

Investors continued to bid up shares in smaller company stocks, driving the Russell 2000 small-cap index to its second straight all-time high.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.75 points, or 0.1%, to 3,690.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 114.32 points, or 0.4%, to 30,129.83.

The Nasdaq composite fell 36.80 points, or 0.3%, to 12,771.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 17.22 points, or 0.9%, to 2,007.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 19.40 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 49.22 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 15.48 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.12 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 459.23 points, or 14.2%.

The Dow is up 1,591.39 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,798.51 points, 42.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 338.63 points, or 20.3%.

