CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks fell Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights.

The selling came as the wait drags on to see whether Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses.

Despite closing lower, the S&P 500 still notched a weekly gain that more than made up its prior week’s loss.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 13.07 points, or 0.4%, to 3,709.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 124.32 points, or 0.4%, to 30,179.05.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 9.11 points, or 0.1%, to 12,755.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 8.06 points, or 0.4%, to 1,969.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 45.95 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow gained 132.68 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq added 377.77 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 58.29 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 478.63 points, or 14.8%.

The Dow is up 1,640.61 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,783.03 points, 42.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 301.52 points, or 18.1%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up