Gaithersburg building supply company TW Perry to be acquired

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 30, 2020, 11:07 AM

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based TWP Enterprises, the largest independent regional building materials company serving Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia, will be acquired by Raleigh, North Carolina-based building materials supply company BMC Stock Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed sum.

TW Perry, founded in 1911, has six area lumber yards, retail stores, a design studio, a custom millwork operation and a truss manufacturing facility. The company sells lumber, building supplies and materials, doors, windows, hardware and power tools to professional remodelers and custom homebuilders.

The company has $200 million in annual sales.

“We are impressed with their pro remodel business, highly diverse customer base and value-added product mix, which is aligned with BMC’s core strategy. This addition will expand our portfolio in the growing Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C. markets,” said Dave Flitman, president and CEO of BMC, in a news release.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in December.

Earlier this month, TW Perry announced its acquisition of Hyattsville, Maryland-based building materials supply company Peoples Supply Co. Inc. Peoples Supply was founded in 1932.

BMC Stock Holdings is one of the nation’s largest building materials supplier, with $3.6 billion in annual sales across 18 states.

