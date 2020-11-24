How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 30,000 points for the first…

Listen now to WTOP News

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 30,000 points for the first time.

The S&P 500 also climbed to an all-time high, fueled by optimism about the development of coronavirus vaccines and news that the transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden has begun.

Traders were also encouraged to see that Biden had selected Janet Yellen, a widely respected former Federal Reserve chair, as treasury secretary.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 57.82 points, or 1.6%, to 3,635.41.

The Dow gained 454.97 points, or 1.5%, to 30,046.24.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 156.15 points, or 1.3%, to 12,036.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks picked up 35.23 points, or 1.9%, to 1,853.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 77.87 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is up 782.76 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 181.82 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 68.19 points, or 3.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 404.63 points, or 12.5%.

The Dow is up 1,507.80 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,064.18 points, or 34.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 185.06 points, or 11.1%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.