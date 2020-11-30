CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks ended lower Monday, giving back some of their recent gains, but the S&P 500 still closed out November with its biggest monthly rise since April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has far less impact on 401(k) accounts than the S&P 500 does, had its best month since 1987.

In recent weeks, investors have latched onto hopes that the economy will get closer to normal next year as coronavirus vaccines begin to be distributed.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 lost 16.72 points, or 0.5%, to 3,621.63.

The Dow fell 271.73 points, or 0.9%, to 29,638.64.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 7.11 points, or 0.1%, to 12,198.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 35.45 points, or 1.9%, to 1,819.82.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 390.85 points, or 12.1%.

The Dow is up 1,100.20 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,226.13 points, or 36%.

The Russell 2000 is up 151.35 points, or 9.1%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up