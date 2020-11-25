HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 3:50 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 80 cents to $45.71 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 75 cents to $48.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $1.29 a gallon. December heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.39 a gallon. December natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 90 cents to $1,805.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 6 cents to $23.36 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.43 Japanese yen from 104.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.1915 from $1.1884.

