40 companies take part in virtual IT job fair for women in DC area

More than 40 companies with D.C.-area IT jobs to fill will take part in a virtual job fair on Thursday — specifically to connect women technology professionals with roles in STEM-based fields in the D.C. metro area.

The job fair is being hosted by trade association Women in Technology and will feature companies including Amazon, Capital One, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture and Geico. The event is sponsored by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

Women in Technology said women make up 47% of the total U.S. workforce, but they hold only 26% of computing-related jobs. Women’s employment is at a higher risk than men’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with women 1.8 times more likely than men to lose their jobs due to the pandemic.

During the virtual job fair, participants can browse companies in a virtual lobby, enter companies’ booths, view open positions and have live video conferencing and chat with human resources representatives.

“In Northern Virginia, we have more than 15,000 tech firms constantly hiring. In fact, tech job postings are growing more in Virginia than in California and New York,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

The D.C. area is expected to add more than 130,000 tech jobs within the next five years, more than San Francisco and Austin, Texas. In Fairfax County alone, there are currently 8,900 technology companies.

Registration and participation in the virtual IT job fair for women on Nov. 5 is free. Information is posted online.