This month’s Loudoun Farm Tour is virtual, but you can still visit farms in person

Many Loudoun County farms are welcoming visitors throughout harvest season for socially distanced tours and direct-to-consumer sales, but the county’s official Fall Farm Tour this year is virtual.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated after Loudoun County Economic Development furnished WTOP with the correct date for the tour.)

Many Loudoun County farms are welcoming visitors throughout harvest season for socially distanced tours and direct-to-consumer sales, but the county’s official Fall Farm Tour this year is virtual.

The 25th annual Fall Farm Tour is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, with at least two dozen stops, and includes the Loudoun Made Loudoun Grown Marketplace. The virtual farm tours will go live at 10 a.m. Oct. 17.

It also includes links to each farm website for information on in-person tours and availability.

Loudoun County’s Spring Farm Tour was also virtual. Loudoun County Economic Development says the Spring virtual tour connected thousands of people from 16 countries with Loudoun County farms.

For the virtual tours this month, each farm has submitted photos, videos, descriptions and educational activities, as well as links to their websites and online stores.

There are 25 farms currently on the virtual roster, but others will be added throughout the harvest season, Loudoun County Economic Development said.

“This farm tour roster marks one of the most inclusive in our history, spotlighting a cross-section of Loudoun’s diverse farming industries, including traditional agriculture, equine, craft beverage and cheese makers, hemp producers, bed and breakfasts, plant nurseries, farm schools and museums and much more,” said Loudoun’s Agriculture and Business Services business development officer John Magistro.

Loudoun County Economic Development also has an online tutorial on how to use its Take Loudoun Home interactive business map for buying directly from Loudoun farms: