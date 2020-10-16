Park all day in Georgetown for as little as $5

From now through Oct. 25, some Georgetown garages are offering deep discounts on all day parking for as little as $5.

Street parking in Georgetown is a hassle, and garage parking is expensive, but from now through Oct. 25, some Georgetown garages are offering deep discounts on all day parking for as little as $5.

They’re also offering discounts for quick parks, making it more convenient for people to grab their take-out or curbside delivery from Georgetown restaurants.

The parking promotion is part of this year’s Taste and Shop Georgetown event, a three week promotion for Georgetown restaurants and retail stores offering discounts and sales.

Garages offering the discounts include 3307 M Street with $5 all-day parking and a free first hour; 3222 M Street NW at Georgetown Park with $1 parking for 20 minutes and $5 parking for the first two hours after 5 p.m. weekdays and all day weekends, or $10 all day; and 20% off at all Colonial operated garages throughout Georgetown.

Taste and Shop Georgetown is a substitute for the annual one-day Taste of Georgetown, which usually packs Georgetown sidewalks and restaurants with foodies and deal seekers. The Georgetown Business Improvement District decided its crowded, annual tradition would not be an appropriate event to hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stretching the event out over three weeks, and including retailers in this year’s promotion, is focusing on all the new outdoor dining options in Georgetown, specifically those that have taken over curbside parking spaces on Georgetown streets as part of the District Department of Transportation’s “streateries” program.

Nearly three dozen Georgetown restaurants have permits for expanded outdoor dining.

More than 65 restaurants, retailers, salons and services are offering discounts and promotions, with some retailers setting up shops outside of their stores.

Participating businesses are posted online.

Taste of Georgetown, which dates back to the 1990s, is usually a ticketed event, with proceeds going to the Georgetown Ministry Center. This year’s Taste and Shop Georgetown is free.