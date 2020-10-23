CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some fans can watch Nov. 8 game at FedEx Field | Food bank donations needed | Latest test results in DC region
Million dollar condos to tempt Amazon HQ2 professionals

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

October 23, 2020, 3:00 PM

D.C.-based developer Fortis Companies has broken ground on a luxury condo building at Potomac Yard in Alexandria, Virginia, near both Amazon’s second headquarters at National Landing and the planned Virginia Tech Alexandria campus.

The 138-unit condominium building, called Dylan, will have one-, two- and three-bedroom condos averaging 1,200 square feet and priced from the $600,000s to more than $1 million. Most include dens for work-from-home space.

It is expected to be completed sometime in 2022, coinciding with the opening of the new Potomac Yard Metro station.

Amazon’s National Landing headquarters will generate thousands of high-paying jobs in coming years, putting a strain on nearby housing.

“Dylan is closer to HQ2 than any other new condo development in either Arlington or Alexandria, and is perfectly positioned to accommodate new housing demand related to job growth in an undersupplied submarket,” said Fortis managing principal George Chopivsky.

In addition to Amazon and Virginia Tech, the redevelopment of North Potomac Yard will include 1.9 million square feet of new mixed-use space. The condos will also be adjacent to the 21-acre Potomac Yard Park.

Fortis acquired the 1.2-acre site at 2551 Main Line Blvd. from Pulte Homes in 2019.

Dylan will have an on-site business center, two rooftop terraces and indoor clubrooms, a fitness center and yoga room, a concierge and on-site Amazon Hub lockers, as well as electric vehicle charging stations.

