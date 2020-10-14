The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 84 cents to $41.04 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 87 cents to $43.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $1.20 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.19 a gallon. November natural gas fell 22 cents to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $12.70 to $1,907.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 27 cents to $24.40 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.05 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.12 Japanese yen from 105.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.1752 from $1.1744.

