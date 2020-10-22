Children’s National gets $5 million Boeing gift

The Boeing Co. has donated $5 million to Children’s National Hospital for its new Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus, currently under construction in D.C.

The Boeing Co. has donated $5 million to Children’s National Hospital for its new Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus, currently under construction in D.C.

The campus occupies almost 12 acres of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center, including a conference center that will have a 3,200-square-foot auditorium, now to be named Boeing Auditorium in recognition of the donation.

“The Boeing Auditorium will help the Children’s National Research and Innovation campus become the destination for discussion about how to address the next big healthcare challenges facing children and families,” said Dr. Kurt Newman, president and CEO of Children’s National.

Boeing joins several other partners at the campus. Johnson & Johnson will open a JLABS incubator as part of the campus for companies focused on public health threats and emerging infectious diseases. Virginia Tech is planning a research complex on the campus.

The Children’s National research campus will work with the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and the National Organization of Rare Diseases.

The Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus broke ground in 2018 and includes both renovated existing buildings and new structures. It is expected to open by the end of this year.

It also will have the first pediatric outpatient center in D.C.’s Ward 4, on Georgia Avenue.

The historic Walter Reed Army Medical Center was closed as part of Base Realignment and Closure, and its operations were moved to its new campus at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, where it is now known as the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.