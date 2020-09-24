CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Business & Finance » Rosslyn's newest offices are outside

Rosslyn’s newest offices are outside

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

September 24, 2020, 9:13 AM

This is a rendering of what the Rosslyn Business Improvement District’s O2 will look like once it begins operating in October. (Courtesy Design Foundry)

With a click of a mouse, office workers in Rosslyn, Virginia, can reserve a socially-distanced outside office space, and escape their high-rise hives for a while.

The Rosslyn Business Improvement District is putting the final touches on O2, which stands for Outdoor Office, located in Gateway Park.

It will open in mid-October.

O2 will be free, but will require an online reservation.

It has two separate work spaces with multiple physically-distanced seating options, and free Wi-Fi available.

Rosslyn BID “ambassadors” will be on-site to sanitize the workspaces and control their use.

“We know that safe outdoor public spaces are key to maintaining mental and physical health and helping people feel connected to where they spend their time,” said Mary-Claire Burick, president of the Rosslyn BID.

O2 was designed by The Brand Guild in D.C., and is funded by the Rosslyn BID.

