Rosslyn’s newest offices are outside

With a click of a mouse, office workers in Rosslyn, Virginia, can reserve a socially-distanced outside office space, and escape their high-rise hives for a while.

The Rosslyn Business Improvement District is putting the final touches on O2, which stands for Outdoor Office, located in Gateway Park.

It will open in mid-October.

O2 will be free, but will require an online reservation.

It has two separate work spaces with multiple physically-distanced seating options, and free Wi-Fi available.

Rosslyn BID “ambassadors” will be on-site to sanitize the workspaces and control their use.

“We know that safe outdoor public spaces are key to maintaining mental and physical health and helping people feel connected to where they spend their time,” said Mary-Claire Burick, president of the Rosslyn BID.

O2 was designed by The Brand Guild in D.C., and is funded by the Rosslyn BID.