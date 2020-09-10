New unemployment filings down in Maryland and D.C. but up in Virginia

Unemployment claims fell in the District and Maryland, but rose significantly in Virginia last week.

In Virginia, there were more than 14,000 first-time claims for unemployment last week — more than double the 6,450 reported in Maryland. There were 1,385 first-time unemployment claims in D.C.

The 14,009 claims filed in Virginia are more than 3,700 more first-time claims than were filed the week before.

Nationwide, the number of new filings for unemployment benefits across the U.S. last week totaled 884,000, the same number of new claims the previous week.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans currently receiving unemployment benefits, totaled 13.4 million — up 93,000 from the previous week.

The number of initial jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, which excludes seasonal influences, was 857,148.

New filings for unemployment benefits, not seasonally adjusted, in D.C., Maryland and Virginia in the week ending Sept. 5 are below:

District of Columbia

Week ending Sept. 5: 1,385

Week ending Aug. 29: 1,468

Maryland

Week ending Sept. 5: 6,450

Week ending Aug. 29: 7,271

Virginia

Week ending Sept. 5: 14,009

Week ending Aug. 29: 10,305

The Labor Department posts weekly initial claims by state online.