Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.88 to $40.16 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.88 to $40.16 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.69 to $42.22 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 5 cents to $1.19 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.12 a gallon. October natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $4.30 to $1,970.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 1 cent to $27.48 an ounce and December copper was little changed at $3.06 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.01 Japanese yen from 105.46 yen. The euro fell to $1.1801 from $1.1853.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.