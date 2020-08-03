How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street and around the world Monday following several encouraging reports on the economy.

The S&P 500 climbed back within 3% of the record high it set in February, and Big Tech led the way higher again. Microsoft and Apple alone accounted for most of the S&P 500′s gain.

Earlier, reports showed that manufacturing improved across much of the world, including in Europe and the United States. Treasury yields, small-company stocks and crude oil prices also rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.49 points, or 0.7%, to 3,294.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236.08, or 0.9%, to 26,664.40.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 157.52, or 1.5%, to 10,902.80.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 26.38, or 1.8%, to 1,506.80.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 63.83 points, or 2%.

The Dow is down 1,874.04 points, or 6.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,930.19 points, or 21.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 161.67 points, or 9.7%.

