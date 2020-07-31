How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

Big Tech continues to steamroll through the pandemic, and strong gains for some of the market’s most influential companies on Friday helped Wall Street close out its fourth straight winning month.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% following blowout profit reports from Apple and several other tech titans. The gains didn’t come easily, though, and the stock market flipped up and down through the day amid worries about the economy and whether Congress can find agreement on more aid for it.

Other markets continued to show caution, with the 10-year Treasury yield touching its lowest level since March and gold rising again.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.90 points, or 0.8%, to 3,271.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 114.67, or 0.4%, at 26,428.32.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 157.64, or 1.5%, to 10,745.27.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks fell 14.67, or 1%, to 1,480.43.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 55.49 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 41.57 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 382.10 points, or 3.7%

The Russell 2000 is up 12.87 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 40.34 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 2,110.12 points, or 7.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,772.67 points, or 19.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 188.04 points, or 11.3%.

