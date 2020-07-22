CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC updates face mask order | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » DC housing market 'very…

DC housing market ‘very brisk’ (but may slow soon)

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

July 22, 2020, 9:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The median price of a home that sold in D.C. in June was $620,000, up 2% from a year ago. But the number of homes for sale was down 25% from June 2019, pushing overall sales down 15%. (WTOP/Jeff Clabaugh)

Closed residential sales in the District were down last month, but it’s not for lack of buyers, and prices continued to rise.

The median price of a home that sold in D.C. in June was $620,000, up 2% from a year ago. But the number of homes for sale was down 25% from June 2019, pushing overall sales down 15%.

“Within the D.C. area, there are significant declines in units sold. This is due to many homes going under contract in April and May, as well as declining inventory levels,” Long & Foster president Larry “Boomer” Foster said.

“Since buying power is high and interest rates are low, it is a very brisk market right now for buying or selling a home,” he said.

Long & Foster expects sales in D.C. to slow down as it gets closer to the election date.

Chevy Chase led the median selling price in the District in June at $1.1 million.

Anacostia and Hillcrest had the lowest median selling prices at $352,500, but that was also up 10% from a year ago.

Below is a June D.C. home sale market snapshot, from Long & Foster Real Estate Inc.:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up