Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

July 27, 2020, 4:04 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 31 cents to settle at $41.60 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 7 cents to $43.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. August heating oil was little changed at $1.25 a gallon. August natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $33.50 to $1,931 an ounce, a record closing high. Silver for September delivery rose $1.65 to $24.50 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.90 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.39 Japanese yen from 106.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.1750 from $1.1636.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

