MobileNOW! parking payment app out of business in Montgomery County

MobileNOW!, one of two mobile parking payment app providers contracted with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, has ceased operations.

For customers with credits available in their app “wallet,” they may or may not fully recover their entire balance.

“We will pay such creditors in accordance with applicable law and with any funds remaining and available for distribution, most notably our customers that have a credit balance associated with their wallet,” MobileNOW! said in a statement to customers.

“We will then also place a general notification on our website which will confirm the proportion of credit balances that we will be able to repay out of available funds,” it said.

MobileNOW! is in the processes of liquidation. It ceased operations May 18, though account histories and balances remain available online for a limited time.

“Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its activities suffered during the last two months, MobileNOW! with regret has had to cease its operations,” it said.

Montgomery County first contracted with MobileNOW! for mobile parking payments at county-owned on-street meters, parking garages and parking lots in 2009.

In 2017, it added a second mobile parking vendor, Parkmobile, which still serves the county. Parkmobile is also available in the District.

“We regret the inconvenience for our existing customer and are working to make the transition to a single payment app as seamless of an experience as we can, given the circumstances,” said MCDOT parking management division Chief Jose Thommana.

“Especially at this time when many of our customers wish to avoid unnecessary contact with payment machines, we are glad to be able to continue providing contactless and remote payments through Parkmobile.”

Parkmobile subscribers can either pre-fund their wallet, or pay as they go with a credit card on file.

Montgomery County is currently offering temporary free parking during the COVID-19 crisis at the Auburn-Deli Ray garage in Bethesda, the Bonifant-Dixon garage in Silver Spring and the Price-Fern parking lot in Wheaton.

Rockville-based MobileNOW! began service in the U.S. in 2008, and had served as a mobile parking app in jurisdictions in Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia and New jersey, along with Montgomery County, Maryland.