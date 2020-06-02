Despite COVID-19, The Washington Center internships are up, virtually

The Washington Center's program has 322 students beginning their virtual internships at 13 different federal agencies, a 22% increase.

The Washington Center, which arranges internships for college students every year, many of whom get to live and work in D.C., had to do things differently for this year’s summer internship program, but ended up placing more interns than last year.

It also arranged internships for another 257 students that have been placed with 162 organizations across the country.

The internships began June 1.

Many students in the spring internship program also transitioned to virtual internships.

“It was a big change from interning for three weeks in D.C., to then doing it in my parents’ house. However, there’s still a lot to be gained, and I feel like I’m learning every day what it’s like to be in the workplace,” said Kelsey Ballard, a spring 2020 education and communication intern with Washington Performing Arts.

Between all of its internship programs, The Washington Center brings as many as 700 students to D.C. for work experience, professional development and one-on-one mentoring. The students get academic credit from their schools, and the federal internships all pay stipends.

The Washington Center usually provides interns with housing at its residential and academic facility in NoMa, though virtual internships mean students will miss out on the experience of living in D.C. this year.

The center said some private organizations did not transition to a virtual internship model, but all federal agencies that it works with have.

“These students have been through a lot of anxiety and change because of COVID, and they’ve had their summer and future plans upended,” said The Washington Center President Chris Norton.

“With the federal agencies and employers transitioning to host virtual interns, these students will still be able to get the enriching summer experience they have been planning on.”

Students in the Virtual Internship Program work 20 to 25 hours per week, and have access to virtual career readiness sessions and workshops on writing resumes and job interviews.

The Washington Center is the largest student internship program in D.C.