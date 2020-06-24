24 Hour Fitness permanently closing 3 gyms in DC region

National fitness center chain 24 Hour Fitness has filed for bankruptcy reorganization and will permanently close 100 locations, including three in the D.C. region.

National fitness center chain 24 Hour Fitness has filed for bankruptcy reorganization and will permanently close 100 locations, including three in the D.C. region because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

These locations are closing permanently:

Annapolis Riva Road Super Sport at 200 Harker Place at the Annapolis Towne Centre;

Glenarden Super Sport at 9450 Ruby Lockhart Blvd. in Lanham, Maryland;

Tysons Corner Super Sport at 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Vienna, Virginia.

“If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11,” 24 Hour Fitness CEO Tony Ueber said in a statement.

“We expect to have substantial financing with a path to restructuring our balance sheet and operations to ensure a resilient future.”

The chain expects to received $250 million in financing as part of its Chapter 11 filing.

With the 100 locations closed permanently, 24 Hour Fitness will still have about 300 locations nationwide, and said it expects to reopen a majority of those locations by the end of June.

Gold’s Gym filed for bankruptcy reorganization in May and permanently closed 30 of its locations, though none of Gold’s locations in the D.C. area was among them.

See a list of all 100 24 Hour Fitness locations closing permanently.