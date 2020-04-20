How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday, as the market gave up some of the big gains from its…

Listen now to WTOP News

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday, as the market gave up some of the big gains from its first back-to-back weekly increase since February.

The selling came as oil prices plunged below zero for the first time, weighed down by excess supplies of crude due to pandemic-related business shutdowns, which have idled factories, offices and automobiles.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil for May delivery fell to negative $37.60 per barrel as traders sought to avoid owning crude oil with nowhere to store it.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 51.40 points, or 1.8%, to 2,823.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 592.05, or 2.4%, to 23,650.44.

The Nasdaq lost 89.41 points, or 1%, to 8,560.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 15.75 points, or 1.3%, to 1,213.35.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 407.62 points, or 12.6%.

The Dow is down 4,888 points, or 17.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 411.88 points, or 4.6%

The Russell 2000 is down 455.12 points, or 27.3%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.