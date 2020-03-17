Virginia Gold Cup postponed until June

The Virginia Gold Cup, one of Northern Virginia’s premier events each spring, has been postponed until June 20.

The Virginia Gold Cup, one of Northern Virginia’s premier events each spring, has been postponed until June 20.

The Gold Cup, at Great Meadow in The Plains, Virginia, had been scheduled for May 2.

This will be the 95th running of the Virginia Gold Cup.

All pre-purchased tickets for May 2 will be honored on June 20.

“We recognize the need to pull together and be vigilant in protecting each other from infection. On June 20, we will be implementing measures to ensure that protection,” Dr. William Allison, chairman of the Virginia Gold Cup said.

“These are unprecedented times and we appreciate the patience and support of our attendees including owners, trainers and riders,” he said.

No events are canceled as part of the postponement.

Gates will open June 20 at 10 a.m. with prerace entertainment starting at 11:30 a.m., including the popular Jack Russell Terrier Races. Opening ceremonies are at noon and the first of six horse races will be underway at 1 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.