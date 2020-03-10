Aligned Energy data center will expand to 1 million square feet

Aligned Energy will expand its hyperscale Ashburn, Virginia data center to 1 million square feet as part of new funding for the data center operator's growth plans.

The Plano, Texas-based Aligned Energy will expand its hyperscale Ashburn, Virginia data center to 1 million square feet as part of new funding for the data center operator’s growth plans.

The existing data center, at 21890 Uunet Drive near the Ashburn Technology Center, was completed last fall. The 778,000 square foot facility is part of Aligned Energy’s 26-acre Ashburn campus.

It is one of the fastest expansions of new data center capacity in the Ashburn market announced so far this year.

“Ashburn continues to be a critical growth market, and we’re excited to embark on delivering the next phase of capacity in Data Center Alley,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Energy.

In October, Aligned Energy completed a $495 million credit facility with investors led by Goldman Sachs for expansions in Phoenix, Salt Lake City and the Dallas-area as well as Loudoun County.

Northern Virginia’s data center demand has soared, largely because of inexpensive energy costs, geographic location and tax breaks on computer equipment.

Northern Virginia is the largest data center market in the U.S., with about a third of the nation’s market share, according to real estate firm JLL.

