Alexandria property taxes could go up 7%

The new rate eventually adopted by the Alexandria City Council could be lower, but not higher than $1.155.

Residential property owners in Alexandria could see their tax bill go up as much as 7%.

The Alexandria City Council will consider a 2020 calendar year real estate rate of up to $1.155 per $100 of assessed value, up from the current rate of $1.13.

If the council adopts the maximum rate of $1.155 for 2020, the average residential tax bill would increase $457, or 7.29%.

The city council will approve the final rate increase as part of the fiscal year 2021 budget on April 29. A public hearing is scheduled for April 18 at Alexandria City Hall.

Funds generated from any increase in property taxes would be used for schools and city capital needs, including a $248 million budget for two new schools, Douglas MacArthur Elementary School and the Minnie Howard Campus of T.C. Williams High School.

