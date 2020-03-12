Home » Business & Finance » Alexandria property taxes could…

Alexandria property taxes could go up 7%

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

March 12, 2020, 12:34 PM

Residential property owners in Alexandria could see their tax bill go up as much as 7%. (Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Residential property owners in Alexandria could see their tax bill go up as much as 7%.

The Alexandria City Council will consider a 2020 calendar year real estate rate of up to $1.155 per $100 of assessed value, up from the current rate of $1.13.

The new rate eventually adopted by the council could be lower, but not higher than $1.155.

If the council adopts the maximum rate of $1.155 for 2020, the average residential tax bill would increase $457, or 7.29%.

The city council will approve the final rate increase as part of the fiscal year 2021 budget on April 29. A public hearing is scheduled for April 18 at Alexandria City Hall.

Funds generated from any increase in property taxes would be used for schools and city capital needs, including a $248 million budget for two new schools, Douglas MacArthur Elementary School and the Minnie Howard Campus of T.C. Williams High School.

