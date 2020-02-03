2 Northern Virginia neighborhoods make Neighborhoods to Watch list

Redfin's 2020 list of Hot Neighborhoods to Watch includes two neighborhoods in Northern Virginia.

Real estate is not all about location — although it certainly helps — and Redfin’s 2020 list of Hot Neighborhoods to Watch includes two in Northern Virginia.

The list is based on growth and shows viewing prices, what the neighborhoods have to offer, and feedback from Redfin agents across the country.

The top location on the list of 10 goes to a Loudoun County neighborhood.

Willowsford, in Ashburn, Virginia, tops the list, but not because it’s affordable.

“It is a bit on the higher end of what homes in the D.C. metro go for. But it comes with a lot of amenities like swimming pools, trails and lots of outdoor activities,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather told WTOP.

“It is great for families. The location is convenient.”

The median price of a home that sold in Willowsford in 2019 was more than $918,000, double the area-wide median price.

Another much more affordable neighborhood in Northern Virginia makes the list — Waverly Hills in Arlington County.

“It’s an affordable neighborhood. The median sales price is about $90,000 less than the typical home in the D.C. metro. It has a lot of older homes, but also some new construction. It is a very tight-knit neighborhood, with lots of schools and restaurants,” Fairweather said.

The median price of what sold in Waverly Hills last year was less than $323,000. While that is a relative bargain compared to much of the Washington region, more than half of the homes that sold in Waverly Hills last year sold for more than list price.

Neighborhoods close to Amazon HQ2 did not make Redfin’s 2020 list of the top neighborhoods to watch nationwide, but Redfin does say that its agents in those areas expect to be active this year. This includes Clarendon, Courthouse and Falls Church.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.