Home » Business & Finance » Korean water heater manufacturer…

Korean water heater manufacturer to locate in Virginia

The Associated Press

February 26, 2020, 3:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Korean manufacturer of water heaters plans to build its first U.S. facility in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that Navien, Inc. plans to spend near $80 million to build a manufacturing and assembly operation in James City County.

The new project will be built in an old Lumber Liquidators facility and create up to 180 jobs. Northam approved a $850,000 grant for the company.

He said Virginia beat out Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania to win the project.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Asia News Business & Finance Latest News Local News Virginia News World News
James City County

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up