Updating your resume? Forget the Bitmoji

Many people will be looking for a new job in the New Year, and that means updating resumes.

The “dos and don’ts” for resume writing continue to evolve. But resume coaches say, despite the growing popularity of using Bitmojis to express yourself in personal communication, cartoon avatars do not belong on a resume.

“Bitmojis should not be used in professional correspondence at all. Cartoon images and icons have become a bit more mainstream. Some might think it is OK to use them in job application materials, but it is really best to avoid it,” Beth Sears, at staffing firm Accountemps’ D.C. office, told WTOP.

Using colorful fonts or backgrounds is a turnoff, according to an Accountemps survey of D.C.-area hiring managers.

They also are split on whether a personal headshot is an effective resume tool, as they are about a person should include personal details that are unrelated to the position, such as hobbies.

But most hiring managers want to see potential employees have an online presence. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, get one.

“In the D.C. market, 44% of senior managers say candidates who connect with employers on LinkedIn or other social media sites when they are applying to job postings set themselves apart,” Sears said.

And it’s a good idea to do a quick scrub of your online self, they say.

“Take a look at what’s online already. Pop your name into Google and see what comes up. What’s your social presence?”

A positive online presence, according to the Accountemps survey, includes personal websites and online portfolios.

Online searches are frequently among the first things hiring managers do when reviewing candidates.

