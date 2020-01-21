For Shakespeare enthusiasts and hopeless romantics, this year's Valentine's Day could be the most memorable yet.

The winning couple will also have a special meal cooked for them in the house's grand dining room. The room features the original bed from the 1960s film adaptation. Shakespeare fans can stay in Juliet-inspired house this Valentine's Day ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

For Shakespeare enthusiasts and hopeless romantics, this year’s Valentine’s Day could be the most memorable yet.

Airbnb announced Tuesday that one couple will be granted the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the historic building that has become symbolic of the iconic balcony from “Romeo and Juliet.”

The Casa di Giulietta has become a magnet for lovers and fans of the play — despite Shakespeare never actually specifying the exact location of Juliet’s home.

In Shakespeare’s 16th-century play, set in the Italian city of Verona, Romeo and Juliet profess their love for each other at the balcony.

Every year, thousands of letters arrive at Casa di Giulietta, keeping the nonprofit Juliet Club busy writing replies.

Now, Airbnb is offering a modern-day Romeo and Juliet the chance to stay overnight in the historic building, which operates as a museum.

The couple will be the first to stay in Juliet’s room since 1930, Airbnb said in a statement.

The medieval-themed bedroom will also feature the “Letto di Giulietta” — the original bed that featured in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” Airbnb said.

“This stay will give one couple the unique chance to celebrate their love in what is possibly the most romantic home in the history of literature,” said Giacomo Trovato, Airbnb’s general manager for Italy.

Couples wishing to take advantage of this unique offer will have to write a letter detailing their own love story and explain why they would be the perfect guests for the romantic getaway.

In addition to spending the night in Juliet’s “bedroom,” the pair who wins the competition will be given a Romeo and Juliet inspired tour of Verona and a private tour of the Casa di Giulietta.

They will read and reply to some of the most recent letters sent to “Juliet” and have a candlelit meal prepared by Michelin chef Giancarlo Perbellini.

The deadline for submissions via the Airbnb website is February 2, 11:59 p.m. ET.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.