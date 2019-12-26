Suburban Maryland housing market called ‘healthy’

Home prices were still rising in November in D.C.’s Maryland suburbs, but home sales continued to fall.

The median price of what sold in Prince George’s County was $314,900 last month, up 9% from November 2018.

In Montgomery County, sales were down 1% from a year ago, but the median price of what sold was up 3% to $465,000.

“While inventory continued to shrink in the suburban Maryland region, the median sale prices are only appreciating in low to mid-single digits, which is healthy,” said Larry Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

“This indicates that there is no fear of a housing bubble since prices are not inflating dramatically, despite drastically lower inventory.”

Further out, price gains in November were led by Charles County, up 12% from a year ago to a median selling price of $339,122, with sales down 17%.

In Frederick County, sales in November were 10% lower than a year ago, but the median price of what sold was up 8% to $322,165.

No suburban Maryland county saw a propensity of sales closing for more than list price, though average sales were just shy of 100% of list.

Below is a snapshot of housing sales activity in the Maryland suburbs in November, courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate Inc.

