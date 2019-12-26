Home » Business & Finance » Suburban Maryland housing market…

Suburban Maryland housing market called ‘healthy’

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 26, 2019, 9:09 AM

The median price of what sold in Prince George’s County was $314,900 last month, up 9% from November 2018. (Courtesy Long & Foster Real Estate)

Home prices were still rising in November in D.C.’s Maryland suburbs, but home sales continued to fall, largely because of lower inventory led by an 18% drop in closed sales in Prince George’s County.

The median price of what sold in Prince George’s County was $314,900 last month, up 9% from November 2018.

In Montgomery County, sales were down 1% from a year ago, but the median price of what sold was up 3% to $465,000.

“While inventory continued to shrink in the suburban Maryland region, the median sale prices are only appreciating in low to mid-single digits, which is healthy,” said Larry Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

“This indicates that there is no fear of a housing bubble since prices are not inflating dramatically, despite drastically lower inventory.”

Further out, price gains in November were led by Charles County, up 12% from a year ago to a median selling price of $339,122, with sales down 17%.

In Frederick County, sales in November were 10% lower than a year ago, but the median price of what sold was up 8% to $322,165.

No suburban Maryland county saw a propensity of sales closing for more than list price, though average sales were just shy of 100% of list.

Below is a snapshot of housing sales activity in the Maryland suburbs in November, courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate Inc.

