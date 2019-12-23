Maryland still among top states for home foreclosures

Maryland continues to have one of the highest home foreclosure rates in the nation, and Baltimore is near the top of the list for foreclosures among cities.

Maryland continues to have one of the highest home foreclosure rates in the nation, and Baltimore is near the top of the list for foreclosures among cities.

Property information database Attom Data Solutions’ foreclosure activity report notes one in every 1,476 mortgaged residential properties in Maryland was in some state of foreclosure in November, ranked behind only Delaware and New Jersey for foreclosure activity.

Among large cities, Baltimore ranks fourth-highest for foreclosure activity, with one in every 1,307 homes in foreclosure in November.

In the Washington metro, it was one in every 2,716 mortgaged residential properties, in line with the national average.

Nationwide, there were 49,898 residential properties with foreclosure filings in November, down 6% from a year ago. Nationally, one in every 2,713 properties had a foreclosure filing in November.

Foreclosure starts nationwide were down 11% from a year ago, but bank repossessions in November were up 22% from a year ago. Lenders repossessed 13,996 residential properties across the country in November.

Lenders started the foreclosure process for the first time on 24,966 residential properties in November, down 11% from a year ago.

Attom Data Solutions’ full November foreclosure activity report is posted online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.