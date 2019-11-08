6 Sears and Kmart stores in DC area to close

The owner of Sears and Kmart has added another 96 stores to the list of those closing, including six in the broader D.C. area.

The latest closings will trim the number of Sears and Kmart stores remaining to 182.

Here are the Sears stores on the closing list in the Washington region:

– 8200 Sudley Rd. Manassas, Virginia

– 100 Spotsylvania Mall, Fredericksburg, Virginia

– 1850 Apple Blossom Dr. Winchester, Virginia

Here are the Kmart stores on the closing list in the Washington region:

– 1003 W Patrick St. (Frederick County Square) Frederick, Maryland

– 1713 Massey Blvd. Hagerstown, Maryland

– 6411 Riggs Rd. Hyattsville, Maryland

The retail chains are now owned by Transform Holdco LLC, which bought the former Sears Holdings out of bankruptcy.

