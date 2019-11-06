Maryland casinos had a slow October

Gaming revenue at MGM National Harbor in October was down 18.5% from October 2018, though it still accounted for 41% of total gaming revenue from all six Maryland casinos.



MGM contributed $59.9 million of the total $144 million in Maryland casino gaming revenue last month. The October total for all casinos was also down 8.9% from a year ago.

Various Maryland state programs, including the state’s Education Trust Fund, received $59.3 million of the total.

Maryland’s second-largest casino, Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills, had $47.6 million in gaming revenue last month, up 1.3% from a year ago. Baltimore’s Horseshoe casino had a 9.1% year-over-year decrease in gaming revenue, at $19.1 million.

The October take was mixed at the state’s three smaller casinos, with gaming revenue up 8.8% at ocean Downs and up 6.4% at Rocky Gap, but little changed from a year ago at Hollywood Casino Perryville.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts up-to-date lottery and casino revenue by month, year-to-date and fiscal year online.

