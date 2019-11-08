Amtrak sets ridership record, cuts losses

Amtrak had a record 32.5 million passengers in fiscal 2019, and may break even financially this year after cutting its operating losses.

Amtrak had a record 32.5 million passengers in fiscal 2019, with the biggest increase in passengers on Acela trains.

Amtrak also cut its operating losses and may break even financially this year.

In the fiscal year ending in September, it carried 800,000 more passengers than in fiscal 2018. Acela ridership rose 4.3%. Northeast Regional ridership rose 2.9%. Long distance ridership was up 1%.

Amtrak also reports 93% of its trains across the system departed on time in fiscal 2019. The best on-time performance was at Union Station, with departures on time 97% of the time.

Total operating revenue was $3.3 billion, an increase of 3.6%. Its operating loss was $29.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $170.6 million in fiscal 2018.

Amtrak is on track to break even in fiscal 2020, according to board chair Tony Coscia.

If that happens, it would be the first time in Amtrak history it hasn’t posted an annual loss.

