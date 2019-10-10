Washington’s most expensive ZIP codes for rent

Although average apartment rents in Washington, D.C. doesn't crack the top 50 for most expensive ZIP codes in the Country, rent in the District is still high in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The average apartment rent in Washington, D.C., doesn’t crack the top 50 for most expensive ZIP codes in the country, but rents in the District are the highest in the mid-Atlantic region.

The most expensive ZIP codes are in the Washington area. Five are in the District, three are in Maryland and two are in Virginia, according to RENTCafé’s annual list of priciest ZIP codes.

ZIP code 20037, covering parts of Foggy Bottom and the West End in D.C., is home to George Washington University and is the most expensive rental ZIP code in the area. Rent averages $2,864 a month, up 1.9% from a year ago.

It is the second year in a row 20037 ranks as most expensive for rent.

No. 2 this year is 20003, in Capitol Riverfront, with an average monthly rent of $2,799. That number is up 4.4% from a year ago, as more modern, high-end apartment buildings around Nationals Park lease up.

No. 3 on the list is 20001, a large area that covers Mount Vernon Triangle, Shaw and parts of Columbia Heights. Its monthly rent averages $2,741, up 4% from a year ago.

In Virginia, Rosslyn’s 22209, in Arlington County, comes in at No. 4. The monthly cost of rental averages $2,718, a 4% rise from a year ago.

ZIP code 20036, covering parts of Dupont and Logan Circle, is No. 5 this year. The average monthly rent is $2,613, up 3% from a year ago.

Here are the current, most expensive ZIP codes in the District, according to RENTCafé:

According to RENTCafé, the most expensive ZIP code for rent in the country is 10282, located in Battery Park in Lower Manhattan, where rent averages $6,211 a month.

Battery Park has emerged as the most expensive rental neighborhood in Manhattan, after a slew of high-end restaurants and big name retailers moved in over the past several years, RENTCafé said.

RENTCafé said 26 of the most expensive rental ZIP codes are in Manhattan; 18 are in California and four are in Boston.

See a full list of the 50 most expensive rental ZIP codes on RENTCafé’s website.

RENTCafé average rent price data is from July 2019 and comes from Yardi Matrix, an apartment market intelligence source. ZIP codes with fewer than 200 rental units were not included in the study that analyzed data from 15 million apartment units in more than 130 U.S. markets.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.